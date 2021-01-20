County post-holiday virus cases dip

The predicted post-holiday surge of COVID-19 cases has not risen to record levels – at least not in Allen County.

Indiana State Department of Health statistics show the daily number of reported cases in the county did rise in the two weeks after Christmas. But the number has dropped since Jan. 9.

The post-Christmas increase is much less than the increases seen in mid-November, when the record of 608 cases was reported Nov. 13.

Since peaking at 474 on Jan. 9, the number of post-Christmas county cases reported daily has topped 200 only once. Most days' cases since then have been in the 100s, and the general trend line has been down to levels seen in late October, when the number of cases was on the upswing.

Deaths and hospitalizations also are on a downward trend.

Daily reports of Allen County deaths throughout the pandemic peaked at 11 on Dec. 12 and have been in single digits since.

Hospital admissions in Allen County, which tied a Nov. 13 peak of 37 on Dec. 7, have dipped to the teens or single digits since Jan.1.

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the state's District 3 in northeast Indiana have dipped from a peak of 448 Dec. 1 to 211 as of Sunday. District 3 includes Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Miami, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Whitley and Wells counties.

Just over 27% of District 3 intensive care unit beds were available as of Tuesday, up from a low of 15.1% on Dec. 1. Nearly 70% of ventilators were available, up from a low of 58% on Dec. 11.

Allen County on Tuesday reported 130 more cases and no deaths to add to the 540 previously reported. The county's total cases stand at 32,209.

Statewide, 2,756 additional Hoosiers were reported Tuesday to have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing. That brings to 595,436 the number of Indiana residents known to have contracted the virus.

A total of 9,092 Hoosiers were confirmed Tuesday to have died from the disease, an increase of 126 from the previous day. An additional 374 probable deaths have been reported in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

Allen County on Tuesday remained in the red zone for its seven-day positivity rate – the most serious in the state's color-coded system. That data will be updated today.

The color-coded maps are a lagging indicator, covering the seven days prior to Sunday. The maps are updated weekly on Wednesdays.

In the current map, all but 19 counties are in red. The rest are in the second-most-serious category, orange, with all but two nearing the red zone.

Adams, Huntington and Wabash counties are the only area counties in orange.

