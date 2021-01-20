Journal Gazette to list county's COVID-19 victims

Since early last year, more than 500 Allen County residents have died from COVID-19, although many people still doubt the seriousness of the global pandemic.

The Journal Gazette plans special coverage in the coming months addressing the rapid and widespread outbreak of the novel coronavirus and would like to take note of the victims in a free listing.

If you have lost someone in your immediate family who died in Allen County, please email to lisagreen@jg.net the following:

• The name of the individual who died (it should be the same as it appears on the death certificate, for verification purposes)

• Their age

• City they lived in

• Exact date of death

• In three words or less what their occupation was or whether they were retired.

• Your connection to them

The deadline is Feb. 1.