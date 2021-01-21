Harris an inspiration for local girl's fashion

When Vice President Kamala Harris announced she was running for president last year, Vanessa Bright said her 9-year-old granddaughter, Ariyah Johnson, took notice.

“I would notice my granddaughter watching her and asking me a bunch of questions,” Bright said.

When she became the nominee for vice president, Bright thought “oh shucks, something is about to change.”

Ariyah wanted Chucks and Pearls, the fashion look Harris has made famous. “Chucks” is short for Converse All-Star Chuck Taylor sneakers and pearls, well, a strand goes with everything.

“I really like the shoes and pearls,” said Ariyah, a fourth grader at Haley Elementary School. “I used to wear them a lot before. I started wearing them again.”

The two started shopping for the look after Christmas when Ariyah had some money to spend. She found a pearl headpiece, but otherwise Grandma got out the hot glue gun and decorated jeans and Chucks with pearls and other sparkly jewelry.

The night before the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Harris, Bright called her friend, Chantell Holloway Davis, looking for matching T-shirts. The T-shirt with Harris' photo and name completed their ensembles.

“I like a little color,” said Ariyah, who had a choice of two T-shirt styles, “so we went with this one.”

Normally Ariyah saves every penny with the goal of going to medical school, Bright said. Remote learning has been difficult in these pandemic times and math, definitely not Ariyah's favorite subject, was proving more difficult than usual.

“I told you anything you set your mind to do, you're going to do it. You're going to do this math,” Bright said she told her.

With a new teacher, things have much improved. But most of the inspiration came from watching Harris, Bright said.

Harris was also the inspiration for the Nasty Women of Allen County, a group that changed its name Wednesday, coinciding with the inauguration of Biden and Harris. They are now officially Women United for Progress Allen County or WUFPAC.

Plenty of members were uploading photos of themselves wearing pearls, including Kristy Richardson, a group administrator.

“We are energized and looking forward to identifying and supporting Democratic candidates in Fort Wayne, Allen County and Congressional District 3,” Richardson said in a Facebook message.

The group's numbers have doubled since their launch in September.

“I think by Oct. 3 we had 2,000 and now we have almost 4,300. Most of the members are from Allen County,” said Kimberly Michaelsen, a founder.

Beyond Chucks and Pearls, Michaelsen says it was time for a name change, one that didn't contain the word “nasty.”

“This page has been a wonderful resource and intellectual oasis during an otherwise isolating and crazy time,” Michaelsen said. “We are a sisterhood of like minds and this has become a safe space for us to share ideas and express concerns freely. Moreover, we genuinely like one another and are looking forward to a time when we can meet in person and eat and hug and laugh and dance.

“But before any of this can happen, we have to turn the page and put our group on the right side of history.”

