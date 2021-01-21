Students mark history at PFW watch event

Purdue University Fort Wayne student Brooklyn Prosser kept her emotions at bay Wednesday as she and a few classmates quietly watched Kamala Harris become the country's vice president.

“I almost started sobbing,” Prosser said. “We made it. We made it through four years.”

Attending the inauguration watch party was natural for Prosser, a senior studying psychology who made a point since freshman year to participate in similar events for other political moments, such as the State of the Union address.

The university's political science and honors programs co-hosted the event, which adhered to public health guidelines with socially distanced seating and a limit of 25 students; fewer than 10 attended.

One screen in the Walb Classic Ballroom displayed C-SPAN's broadcast while another showed faculty from the political science department, who provided commentary and answered questions virtually.

Faculty member Jim Lutz addressed the extra precautions for this Inauguration Day, calling it “the most disturbing symbolism” and noted it was prompted by the Jan. 6 insurrection.

“That was a truly depressing event, and we're still dealing with the aftermath of it,” Lutz said, adding that will be a key issue for the new administration to address.

Meanwhile, colleague Craig Ortsey viewed former President Donald Trump's absence as a disquieting symbol. He acknowledged some will argue Trump's decision didn't matter because power was transferred anyway.

“You can say all of that doesn't matter except that it does,” Ortsey said, noting the outgoing administration's presence would have supported the legitimacy of the election results.

Trump was the first outgoing president in 152 years to skip his successor's swearing-in.

Andrew Downs, director of the Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics, said Vice President Kamala Harris and former Vice President Mike Pence's exchange of good-natured farewells on the Capitol steps was an important symbol.

They battled for election and are now standing together, talking and laughing, Downs said, explaining that symbolizes the peaceful transition of power.

For junior Panashe Chakabva, sharing historical moments with others makes them more meaningful. The political science major described the inauguration as emotional.

Hearing people talk about how much they love America and wanting the best for the country and its citizens is “when I feel most united to my fellow Americans,” Chakabva said.

Seeing the first woman and first person of color become vice president also was powerful, said Chakabva, who is Black. Being told as a child that she could become anything is easy to brush off when “you don't see yourself represented,” she said.

Chakabva also was encouraged by President Joe Biden's calls for unity.

“I hope it's not lip service,” she said.

