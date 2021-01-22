$300 unemployment benefits return today for many Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosiers who haven't received unemployment benefits since December will begin getting paid today, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development said Thursday.

Tens of thousands of Hoosiers who saw their benefits expire in December have been waiting for them to start back up again.

President Trump signed legislation that month for $300 weekly benefits to workers – mostly self-employed – who weren't eligible for traditional state unemployment.

But the Department of Workforce Development was waiting for federal guidance and building the system for the new benefits, which had slightly different rules. Gov. Eric Holcomb said Thursday the state has been battling fraud and “we have to verify each and every one of them.”

Two primary programs in question are the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, which extends how long a person can get benefits, and the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance for self-employed individuals who became unemployed due to the pandemic and payments will begin today.

There also is a brand new program called Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation for earners collecting regular unemployment benefits who have also earned more than $5,000 in self-employed wages during the previous tax year.

