City to reopen Citizens Square on Monday

Citizens Square will reopen to the public on Monday, Mayor Tom Henry announced Thursday.

The local government building has been closed to the public since Nov. 23 as a precaution to help ensure the safety of the community against COVID-19. City leaders believe providing public access to Citizens Square can now be done in a safe manner, a news release said.

In addition, several other city-owned buildings will reopen as well. That includes the Fort Wayne Metropolitan Human Relations Commission office, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department office and Parks and Recreation pavilions, community centers, and youth centers.

In an interview Thursday, Henry told The Journal Gazette the he still believes closing city-owned buildings to the public for two months was the right choice.

“By shutting down and getting through the most vulnerable periods, I think it's proven to be a wise move on our part,” he said.

Now that several weeks have passed since the holidays, and because Allen County has fallen out of the pandemic red zone, Henry said reopening now feels appropriate.

Also beginning Monday, access to the fourth floor at Citizens Square will be overseen by the security desk on the first floor. Guests with appointments for the fourth floor will need to check in with security to allow access.

Henry said the added security is in response to recent unrest and threats against government buildings in cities nationwide. Henry noted that in addition to his office, the building's fourth floor also houses the Allen County commissioners.

“We thought we'd play it safe for a while,” Henry said.

The Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory remains open. Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control's facility continues to operate under restricted access.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city's divisions and departments have provided uninterrupted services to residents, neighborhoods, and businesses, the news release said, citing public safety – including police/fire/animal care and control – as examples.

Others include street department functions, garbage and recycling collection, Neighborhood Code Compliance, 911 services, and the city's 311 Call Center.

Even as buildings reopen, the city said it will continue to follow guidelines and recommendations from the local department of health and state and federal experts and authorities.

The public should continue to wear a mask and practice social distancing and proper hand washing techniques as well as limit participation in large public settings.

The public can go to www.cityoffortwayne.org for a link on the homepage with information about COVID-19 and what local services are available to help individuals and families in need of assistance.