Just 'living life' is no mask exemption

I don't usually strike up conversations with strangers, but I couldn't resist on a recent visit to a local post office branch when I noticed an employee behind the counter had no face covering, despite Indiana's mask mandate.

“Where's your mask?” I whispered.

But whispers don't work well when wearing a mask, so when the employee indicated he hadn't heard me, I repeated the question. This time I pointed toward my mask.

Well, it turns out the employee just believes in “living life” – to use his words – and had opted out of masks.

Nothing has happened to him yet, he said.

Yeah, but people are dying every day, I reminded him.

You can't believe all the media reports, he suggested.

I considered pointing out that I work for the media, but quickly decided that wouldn't matter if the employee really had a general assumption that much of the COVID-19 news has been fictitious.

Sure, the employee was behind a counter and there was a see-through shield on the countertop. But the space between the employee and customers was not much more than arm's length. That falls short of the recommended 6 feet to meet social distancing guidelines we've heard so much about – along with how masks can help reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The employee went on to say he tried wearing a mask earlier in the pandemic, but it was causing skin irritation. That might be so, but with a little searching and the vast availability of masks in countless designs and different materials, it seems feasible for people to find a style that's not too harsh on the skin. I suspect the employee's indifference about masks, based on his initial response, was the primary reason for working without one – despite interacting with the public.

Even if the employee questions media reports about the seriousness of COVID-19, I find it hard to believe he hadn't learned of a friend or relative – or at least a friend of a friend – who has contracted the virus.

A cousin of mine died three weeks before Christmas from coronavirus.

On the same day I spoke with the postal worker, came an evening text message about someone I know who had also been hospitalized with COVID-19 but improved enough to go to a rehab facility.

But the next day, I received a group text from a friend soliciting prayers for someone she knows whose 50-year-old son died from COVID-19.

And the very next morning came another group text from someone else seeking prayer for another mom whose adult son died from the virus.

No fiction here.

