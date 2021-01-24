50 more COVID deaths reported in Indiana

The Indiana Department of Health on Saturday announced 3,188 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the state's total confirmed cases to 608,519.

The fatality total increased by 50 to 9,317 Hoosiers who are confirmed to have died from the coronavirus. Officials say 375 more deaths were probably due to the coronavirus, based on clinical diagnosis. But no positive test is on record for those patients.

In Allen County, 157 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total confirmed cases to 32,857, the Allen County Department of Health said Saturday.

That means about 1 in every 11 county residents has tested positive for the potentially fatal virus since the pandemic began 10 months ago. Public health officials say the actual number of people who have contracted the coronavirus is undoubtedly higher because not everyone who has been infected has been tested.

To find testing sites around the state, go online to www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

No new deaths were added to Allen County's total of 548.

Hoosiers ages 70 and older, along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Go online to ourshot.in.gov or call 211 to schedule an appointment. Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccines become available.

As of Saturday, almost 419,000 Hoosiers had received a first dose of vaccine and more than 94,000 are fully vaccinated with the recommended two doses.

sslater@jg.net