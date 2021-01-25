Capacity restrictions on restaurants might ease

Pandemic restrictions on restaurants, bars and gyms could be eased on Wednesday if Allen County's COVID-19 positivity rate continues to trend downward, County Health Commissioner Matthew Sutter told the Allen County Board of Health tonight.

If Allen County retains its current position, Sutter said, the local curfew on restaurant and bar operations and ban on bar seating would go away.

That would leave Gov. Eric Holcomb's executive order, which requires 6 feet of social distancing at the bar, 6 feet of distance between tables and mandates that masks be worn at all times, except when guests are seated and eating or drinking, Sutter added.

"We've been communicating with the restaurant community and working with them to make sure they have good information about what's in place and what's not in place," he said.

Allen County's COVID-19 positivity rate has been trending downward, Sutter said, while taking note of small bumps in the county's seven-day case average after Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's festivities.

"The seven-day average is running below 140 cases per day, which is markedly below where we were," Sutter told the board.

Another 90 Allen County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and another three have died, the Allen County Department of Health said today in a news release. That brings the county's total cases to 33,041 with 551 total deaths.

Statewide, 2,210 more Hoosiers were diagnosed with COVID-19, according to data provided by the Indiana State Department of Health. Twelve more Hoosiers across the state have died. That brings Indiana's totals to 613,228 confirmed cases and 9,352 deaths.

