Guardsmen reflect on time in DC

INDIANAPOLIS – From the White House to the U.S. Capitol, hundreds of Indiana National Guard have spent the last few weeks on security detail in Washington D.C. – with northeast Indiana leading the way.

“It has been a neat situation,” said Capt. Matthew Emenhiser, who leads Delta Company out of the Fort Wayne Army National Guard base. “To see the history ... of our country is something to be in awe of.”

About 620 Indiana National Guard members from 50 counties are among 25,000 citizen-soldiers and -airmen from 54 states, territories and Washington, D.C., authorized to provide security, communications, medical evacuation and other support to civilian authorities in D.C. throughout the presidential inauguration.

Allen County has about 120 guardsmen there along with about 75 more soldiers from surrounding northeast Indiana counties. It is unclear when they will head home to Indiana.

“It has been an amazing experience,” said Sgt. Todd Birkle of watching the inauguration. He is a Fort Wayne veterinarian with three kids and a wife back in Indiana.

“I just tell them they have nothing to worry about,” he said. “And that we're here to help the local authorities.”

Birkle said he hasn't had to intercede in any battles, but the troops are ready to do so if needed. Most of his mission time is spent manning gates and barriers.

Emenhiser said the group reports to various locations in the city to stand guard. The first few days they were assigned around the White House and then they shifted to the Capitol building.

He said the hotel is great, and they have had catered meals and snacks. While on mission the other night a civilian van came around at midnight with hot chocolate and coffee.

“We have had a really good experience,” Emenhiser said. “Everything has been very peaceful.”

Emenhiser hopes to get the soldiers out to see some of the monuments and tourist sites before heading home.

Emenhiser also has a wife and kids at home and has a message for Hoosiers wanted to support the guard – reach out and offer to help the spouses left at home with all the responsibilities.

Watching the kids for a while or bringing dinner is a great help.

