There's a lot of good news in Fort Wayne, even amidst a pandemic, related economic stress and social and political unrest, Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry said Monday.

But in his annual talk before the downtown Rotary Club, often seen as a preview of his State of the City Address, he also said people should not get their hopes for a more normal 2021 too high.

City leaders are meeting now about whether to cancel this year's round of festivals, he said. No one knows whether the pandemic will get to the level where the festivals can be offered again while keeping people safe.

"I can't really say COVID is in the rear-view mirror until maybe this time next year," Henry said

Although newly inaugurated President Joe Biden has an ambitious plan to deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccinations in his first 100 days, that still leaves 230 million people without even their first of two shots.

"My friends," Henry said, "this is going to take awhile."

The first thing on his agenda for 2021 he said "is keeping all of you safe until we can get going again."

