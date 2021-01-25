New pickup lane coming to Haley Elementary

Parents who drive their children to and from a northeast Fort Wayne elementary school must adjust to new traffic patterns in August.

A new parent pickup lane should be installed at Haley Elementary School by July 30. The Fort Wayne Community Schools board tonight unanimously approved a $354,180 contract with API Construction Corp.

The school system will pay for the work with money from the 2016 Repair FWCS program, which was approved by voters through a referendum.

With the new pickup lane, parents will enter from and exit onto State Boulevard, keeping it separate from the parking lot accessible from Maplecrest Road and the bus lane to the north, said Darren Hess, the district's facilities director.

Drivers will be forced to turn right on State Boulevard when exiting – a requirement from the city because of the road's curve, Hess said.

