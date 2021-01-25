Monday, January 25, 2021 8:10 pm
Single-vehicle accident leaves man with life-threatening injuries
The Journal Gazette
A single-vehicle accident this afternoon sent one man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, local police said.
The Fort Wayne Police Department was notified at 4:48 p.m. that a vehicle had crashed at St. Joe Center Road and Becker Drive, public information officer Sofia Rosales-Scatena said.
Doctors who examined the adult male said his injuries were life-threatening.
"The cause of the crash is currently under investigation. Investigators are trying to determine why the vehicle left the road and struck a tree," she said in a news release.
St. Joe Center Road is temporarily reduced to one lane westbound as police gather evidence. Drivers approaching the area are asked to use caution.
