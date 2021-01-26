County might ease COVID limits

Pandemic restrictions on restaurants, bars and gyms could be eased on Wednesday if Allen County's COVID-19 positivity rate continues to trend downward, County Health Commissioner Matthew Sutter told the Allen County Board of Health on Monday.

If Allen County retains its current position, Sutter said, the local curfew on restaurant and bar operations and ban on bar seating would go away.

That would leave Gov. Eric Holcomb's executive order, which requires 6 feet of social distancing at the bar, 6 feet of distance between tables and mandates that masks be worn at all times, except when guests are seated and eating or drinking, Sutter added.

“We've been communicating with the restaurant community and working with them to make sure they have good information about what's in place and what's not in place,” he said.

Allen County's COVID-19 positivity rate has been trending downward, Sutter said, while taking note of small bumps in the county's seven-day case average after Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's festivities.

“The seven-day average is running below 140 cases per day, which is markedly below where we were,” Sutter told the board.

An additional 90 Allen County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and three more have died, the Allen County Department of Health said Monday in a news release. That brings the county's total cases to 33,041 with 551 total deaths.

Statewide, 2,210 more Hoosiers were diagnosed with COVID-19, according to data provided by the Indiana State Department of Health. Twelve more Hoosiers across the state have died. That brings Indiana's totals to 613,228 confirmed cases and 9,352 deaths.

Sutter noted that Monday marked the second day when new COVID-19 cases numbered less than 100, which is something officials “have not seen since October.”

Getting shots into residents' arms has been limited by the amount of vaccine coming into Allen County, Health Department Administrator Mindy Waldron said. The vaccine is “trickling in, versus what we can support,” she said.

“The good thing is we can support more,” Waldron said. “As more comes online or as we are asked to take (more doses), we definitely can.”

Although the pandemic's effects are easing in Allen County, Sutter stressed it's still not time to relax. Some experts, he said, are concerned about a third wave of the virus in the spring.

“It seems to be the pattern here and elsewhere that we'll have a big spike and people will change their behaviors,” he said. “The cases will come back down, and people will become complacent, and it goes back up again.”

