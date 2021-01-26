Henry: Getting through pandemic priority

There’s a lot of good news about Fort Wayne, even amid a pandemic, related economic stress, and social and political unrest, Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry said Monday.

But in his annual talk before Fort Wayne’s downtown Rotary Club, often seen as a preview of his State of the City address, the mayor also said people should not get their hopes too high for a more normal 2021.

City leaders are meeting now about whether to cancel this year’s round of festivals because of unresolved pandemic concerns, he said. No one knows whether the pandemic will get to the level where festivals can be offered again while keeping people safe.

“I know this isn’t what you want to hear, but this isn’t over yet. I can’t really say COVID is in the rearview mirror until maybe this time next year,” Henry said.

Although newly inaugurated President Joe Biden has an ambitious plan to deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccinations in his first 100 days, that still leaves at least 230 million people without even their first of two shots.

“My friends,” Henry said, “this is going to take awhile.”

The first thing on his agenda for 2021, he said, “is keeping all of you safe until we can get going again.”

Henry pointed to several accomplishments in 2020, including equipping public safety employees with protective equipment against COVID-19 and continuing work on streets, sidewalks and other infrastructure projects.

Including the Goshen Road/Sherman Boulevard roundabout, the projects totaled $800 million for the second straight year, Henry said.

About $3 million in parks improvements also were accomplished for the second straight year, he added, and work on drilling for the sewer separation deep rock tunnel continued.

Last year saw the Electric Works project finally fall into place, Henry said, with construction on the $280 million repurposing of the former General Electric campus starting “even as I speak.”

Also, the downtown boutique hotel, The Bradley, is almost finished, the Ashberry project is proceeding and the mixed-use developments that flank Promenade Park are about ready to break ground in the next few months.

“What a statement is that for our city,” Henry said.

This year, he said, one focus will be on the newly finished Southeast Strategy plan and a refurbishing of the Spy Run Avenue bridge near the Old Fort.

Henry also said he is expecting findings to be delivered soon by the commission formed after the social unrest and police confrontations in May. The administration has begun implementing one recommendation for police body cameras, he added.

One challenge in the upcoming year is finding financial support for the many small businesses that have closed because of the pandemic, Henry said.

Another is reexamining security and safety.

On Monday, Henry said, a new policy was implemented that closes Citizens Square’s fourth floor – where the mayor’s offices are – for those without an appointment. Visitors will need to be keyed in by security.

The action was taken because of the riots this month at the U.S. Capitol and threats to other government institutions, Henry said.

He also plans to return to some of last year’s goals, including trying to improve Fort Wayne residents’ health.

Neighborhood Health Clinic’s recently announced planned move to the former Louis C. Ward Elementary School is a good first step, he said.

The school, which previously faced demolition, is near the Oxford neighborhood on Fort Wayne’s southeast side. Plans include physical and mental health care and a day care center.

