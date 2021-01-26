Morris proposal aims to curtail pandemic limits

INDIANAPOLIS – A Fort Wayne representative added five amendments to legislation Monday that would essentially gut Gov. Eric Holcomb's and local emergency health orders by banning occupancy limits at businesses, closures of private schools, requiring masks in church and more.

Rep. Bob Morris, R-Fort Wayne, said repeatedly “it's not government's role” to intercede in business, church, hospital and private school operations – even if there is a pandemic.

He also stated at one point that “in reality we really aren't sure masks work.”

Rep. Rita Fleming, D-Jeffersonville, said these are unprecedented times and it's “very unwise to abandon these safeguards.”

The first four amendments added to House Bill 1519 – authored by Morris – were moved quickly and with little discussion. Morris also chaired the House committee. The amendments were taken by “consent” even though there were several new members and at least one didn't understand the procedure.

The base of the bill said state and local orders couldn't limit hours of a business.

The added amendments do the following:

• Limit the ability of state and local authorities to restrict the number of patrons or ban condiments on the table. Occupancy limits have been used throughout the pandemic at retail stores and restaurants.

• Prohibit local health officers from closing private schools or churches to stop an epidemic.

• Limit the ability of state and local authorities to restrict the type of services offered by hospitals. Earlier in the pandemic, hospitals were ordered to stop non-emergency procedures to save personal protective equipment.

• Limit the ability of state and local authorities to mandate the wearing of a face covering or garment in a church, or limit the size of a congregation or how they sit or stand. This would mean governments wouldn't be able to mandate masks and social distancing in church.

The church amendment was the only one discussed and a vote was taken. It passed 6-5.

But Morris didn't call for a vote on the bill – holding it until next week as committee members seemed concerned about the bill's breadth.

Rep. John Jacob, R-Indianapolis, praised the bill and amendments, saying there has been no independent audit of information coming from government right now.

“Government is operating right now in a way that is not transparent to citizens of state,” he said.

But transparency was lacking Monday with none of the amendments made public until after they were approved.

Joseph Ceruti, president of Ceruti Catering in Fort Wayne, testified that he has lost $1.5 million in sales and is down to only five employees after some of what he considers arbitrary actions taken by the governor and local health orders.

“We need legislation to take action,” he said. “We will never be allowed to open up again if something doesn't change. It's beyond unfair.”

Ceruti said the color-coded map is controlling people's livelihoods and changes hour to hour and week to week. And he said the rules don't make sense. For instance, businesses have asked to rent his facilities to train employees in a socially distanced manner because their meeting rooms are too small.

But even with massive square footage, the limit is 25 people.

Bill Nicholls, vice president of Ritz Charles, a catering and event center in central Indiana, said his business has taken a $3.7 million loss in revenue and has lost hundreds of employees. Of that loss, at least $1 million is direct wages lost to employees. He believes in COVID-19 safety practices, wears a mask, social distances and washes his hands regularly.

But he can't figure out why a restaurant or bar can be packed with 50, 70 or 80 people in 2,000 to 4,000 square feet while he can't have host more than 25 or 50 people – depending on the county's color – in 50,000 square feet.

“These things don't make sense,” Nicholls said.

nkelly@jg.net