New Bowen Center office focusing on total health

Dr. Gerald Greer is working in the same Fort Wayne building where his mother used to take him to buy new shoes.

That's because of the Bowen Center's determination to turn part of a landmark building on the south side of Fort Wayne into a medical clinic that will focus on all aspects of patients' health – physical, emotional, behavioral and even social and environmental.

The new Bowen Health Clinic is housed in the former Sears department store building at 201 E. Rudisill Blvd. The building stands in Rudisill Plaza near the corner of South Clinton Street and Rudisill.

The site formerly housed a Social Security office and still is the location of the state's Northeast Work One office.

Bowen, a nonprofit organization that has specialized in mental health and addiction recovery services, has moved into a new model of care known as integrative medicine.

Bowen piloted the new initiative by adding primary care – essentially a family doctor's office – last year in Warsaw.

Now, Bowen is aiming at as many as five or six other similar offices around Fort Wayne, said Shannon Hannon, Bowen's vice president for health-care integration.

The office, in the 46802 area code, aims to serve patients who "struggle to find health care," including those who are insured, uninsured, or on Medicare or Medicaid, she said.

rsalter@jg.net