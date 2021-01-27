Allen County lifts some COVID-19 restrictions

Allen County health officials have once again lifted additional COVID-19 restrictions as the county has dropped out of the red zone – the most serious level of the state's color-coded system.

The county dipped into the orange level and remained there for two consecutive weeks, officials said Wednesday. That is a requirement for easing restrictions.

"While we are still experiencing widespread transmission of the virus, we are encouraged by the current trajectory of cases and hospitalizations in Allen County," said county health department Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter on lifting the red restrictions.

However, he cautioned residents to continue practicing precautions to limit spread, as health officials continue working to get more residents vaccinated against the virus.

They include wearing facial coverings in public, staying six feet from other people, frequently washing or sanitizing hands and avoiding gatherings.

