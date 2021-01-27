Bill would shift money from fund to VA agency

INDIANAPOLIS – State veterans officials want to shift about $225,000 a year in revenue in the Military Family Relief Fund to administrative expenses instead of direct assistance to veterans – a controversial part of a bill heard Tuesday by a Senate panel.

A vote is likely next week on Senate Bill 316.

The proposal comes after Gov. Eric Holcomb ordered cuts to all agencies. The Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs returned $240,000 to state coffers in June. The state has a $2 billion surplus and the governor plans to spend $700 million this year to pay down state debt early.

Retired Brig. Gen. James L. Bauerle – who represents the Military Veterans' Coalition of Indiana – said losing $225,000 is a “very significant amount of money. That is a lot of veterans who could be served.”

The Military Family Relief Fund gets its revenue from specialty license plates and the amount fluctuates annually – from $3 million to $500,000 in recent years. The maximum benefit is $2,500 to eligible veterans in need.

The bill would allow the agency to keep up to 15% for the administrative cost of running the program. On a rolling three-year average, that is about $225,000.

Dennis Wimer, director of the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs, said the agency has the budget to run the basics of the program. But he said recently there have been fewer applications and many veterans don't know about the program. He wants to use that administrative portion to make the application process technically easier and spread awareness.

“At no time will a veteran not receive funding who is eligible,” he said, noting there is a backup trust in place to cover if applications are more than revenue in a particular year. The relief fund currently has almost $4 million and the trust fund has more than $6 million.

Sen. Chris Garten, R-Charlestown, authored the bill and said it is meant to help the department “reach as many Hoosier veterans as possible and serve them to the fullest extent.”

But Air Force veteran Lisa Wilken testified that if the agency needs more money to do its job that should go through the regular budgetary process before the General Assembly.

The Legislature is crafting a new two-year state budget – with each agency pitching their asks now.

“The fund was not intended for that,” she said.

Another part of the bill would expand who is eligible to get grants. It would remove prohibitions at least one year of active-duty service, allow those who served in non-wartime and make it easier to seek help for issues not directly related to service. Those are supported by everyone.

But a fourth provision would allow some who were not honorably discharged access to the fund. That was split among those who testified.

