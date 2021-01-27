Council OKs Southeast strategy

Several Fort Wayne City Council members Tuesday recognized city staffers for updating the community's economic development strategy.

“I'd just like to thank first of all the planning department for all the work they've put in partnering with members of the community and the city to make sure the strategy was done and updated with the most professional service that they've provided,” said Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th. Tucker's district covers most of southeast Fort Wayne.

In an 8-0 vote Tuesday with one abstention, the council signed off on the Southeast Strategy Update, which will be added to Fort Wayne's comprehensive plan known as Plan-It Allen.

The council began the process to amend the comprehensive plan in October. The Fort Wayne Plan Commission held a public hearing Jan. 13 and subsequently approved the addition in a 6-0 vote.

Tuesday's vote marked the final step in the amendment process. Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, abstained from the final vote but voted against the amendment during a preliminary vote earlier in the evening.

“The guiding principles and policies are long-range recommendations that provide guidance and direction to various boards and commissions within the city,” Russell Garriott, senior planner, told the council.

Specifically, the Southeast Strategy Update replaces the area's previous plan, developed in 2007. The updated plan focuses more on economic development and revitalization, Garriott said. It also identifies four initial intersections and corridors for improvements.

They include Calhoun Street, Pontiac Street, the intersection of Anthony Boulevard and McKinnie Avenue, and the Southtown area.

“The 2007 strategy focused heavily on housing-related recommendations,” including Renaissance Pointe on South Hanna Street, Garriott said.

A set of five proposals for placemaking projects at McKinnie and Anthony; McKinnie and Clinton; Pontiac and Hanna; and South Anthony Boulevard were recently put up for public review and comment as part of the Southeast Strategy Update.

Public comment is now closed and officials are reviewing the data, but the proposals can still be found at www.fwcommunitydevelopment.org/se.

Councilman Glynn Hines, D-at large, thanked the community members who “spent numerous hours” reviewing plans and providing input.

“We look forward to implementing the plan and working with the community and those businesses that want to expand southeast,” said Hines, who was the District 6 councilman from 1999 to 2020.

