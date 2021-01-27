Finding humor and small wins in tough times

So it's been a crazy few months at my house. The kind of crazy where you're not sure whether to laugh or cry.

One evening I couldn't find one of my larger mixing bowls. I looked everywhere and had no idea where it could have gone. I was the only one washing and putting away the dishes while my husband was sick with COVID-19, so I knew he didn't misplace it.

I was baffled.

My husband had recovered enough to request some popcorn that evening, so I really wanted that mixing bowl, the one I usually serve it in.

Then I remembered. The bowl was already beside his recliner because I'd rushed it over to him a week or so earlier when he thought he was going to vomit.

Our other large popcorn bowl was also missing in action until I remembered that I'd put it in the center of our kitchen table a few months earlier and filled it with our stockpile of sanitizing hand wipes.

Good times.

There was the time I woke in the middle of the night after wetting my bed. It was just a few days after my husband tested positive for the coronavirus. I was so stressed and exhausted from caring for him that I slept through my body's signals that it was time to go to the bathroom. Finally, the wetness woke me.

Good grief.

In my exhausted, half-asleep state, I cleaned myself up and changed my clothes and bedding. Luckily, my ailing husband was sleeping in the guestroom, so he wasn't disturbed.

Sometimes, you have to celebrate even those small wins.

What's the alternative?

