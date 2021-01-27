House bill approved to fully fund state schools

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana House voted 93-2 on Tuesday to approve a bill ensuring full funding for schools this school year.

House Bill 1003 now goes to the Senate, where a similar bill is moving. The plan is for one of them to hit the governor's desk before the next payment to schools is sent.

“Circumstances have put us in a position where traditional in-person public schools are having to find ways to physically distance their students and create hybrid methods of education,” said Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville.

He said none of this was intended and school costs have not decreased during the pandemic.

“We don't want to hinder them or put them in a position where they are scrambling to worry about funding as well as the logistics of education,” Slager said.

State law says schools only get 85% of funding if students receive more than half of their instruction virtually. But it was written for full-time virtual schools with no brick-and-mortar needs. During the pandemic some schools have provided hybrid options and others were ordered virtual by local health departments.

The State Board of Education took temporary action last year to delay the student count date to February. That count is used to distribute funding. Lawmakers still need to act to keep schools whole this school year.

Without the bill, schools would lose $164 million, the fiscal note said – the difference between 100% and 85% funding.

The state already appropriated the full amount.

Goshen Republican Rep. Curt Nisly said the executive branch has grown out of balance with the rest of government during the pandemic.

He said the bill is one of “many examples where the legislature has to perform cleanup duty for an executive branch that has stepped out of its proper role.”

Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, said he is glad to see the Legislature supporting educators during this difficult time where many are pulling extra duties to help students.

nkelly@jg.net