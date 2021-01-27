Minority vaccinations lag

Black and Latino Hoosiers are much less likely to get vaccinated against COVID-19 than whites, according to statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health.

The state's online dashboard shows whites make up 85.1% of Indiana's population and 84.8% of those receiving vaccinations. Blacks make up nearly 10% of the population but only 3.9% of vaccine recipients.

For Latinos, the statistics are worse. About 7.1% of the state's population, Latinos have received only 2.2% of the vaccinations.

Some health providers worry that both groups, who face a higher risk from COVID-19, appear reluctant to get vaccinated.

“We know people of color are disproportionately affected by COVID-19, so it is very important they get vaccinated when they become eligible,” said Dr. Matthew Sutter, Allen County Department of Health commissioner.

Blacks and Latino Americans are nearly three times more likely to die from COVID-19 compared to white Americans, according to an estimate from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC also finds those minorities are being hospitalized for COVID-19 at a rate four times higher than whites.

Sutter said the county health department is “working alongside community partners through various outreach and educational opportunities to ensure every eligible group takes advantage of these safe, effective COVID-19 vaccinations as soon as they can.”

Overall, the county is doing slightly better than the state in getting people immunized, according to online vaccination statistics.

Allen County has 7,722 fully vaccinated people and has provided first shots to 24,456 – meaning that about a third of the total seeking the two-dose vaccine are now fully protected.

Statewide, the first dose of the vaccine has been administered to 459,701 people. Indiana has 106,874 fully vaccinated people, or about a quarter of those seeking vaccination.

The dashboard shows Allen County on Monday reported administering 936 first shots and 386 second shots. The county health department has received 2,010 doses of vaccine since Jan. 11 and has administered them all at its clinic at Memorial Coliseum, said Megan Hubartt, health department spokeswoman.

Besides the health department, there are other health care institutions such as hospitals and long-term care homes in Allen County that have been receiving vaccine doses.

The county does not have access to demographic information on vaccination at the county level, Hubartt said.

The county health department is projecting to receive 1,590 additional vaccine doses from the state this week, Hubartt said. County officials have said the vaccinations they can give depends on the amount of vaccine received from the state.

Vaccination at the Coliseum “has gone very smoothly,” Hubartt said.

“When appointments are made available on the state's (web)site, they are quickly filled,” she said. “We have received wonderful feedback from the folks who have come through that their experience was a quick, efficient and positive one.”

Appointments can be made by going to ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211. Appointments are now open to people age 70 and older and medical staff and first responders with direct contact with patients or infected materials.

The age may be extended downward as soon as today by Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Allen County is on a downward trend of new cases, with 124 new cases reported Tuesday, bringing the total to 33,165. An additional 10 people were reported to have died because of delayed reporting, bringing the number of deaths to 561.

Statewide, 1,777 new cases and 80 new deaths were reported Tuesday, bringing case totals to 614,946 and confirmed deaths to 9,432, plus 375 probable deaths without a positive test result.

