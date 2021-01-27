Poll shows shifts in teen substance use

Electronic vapor products such as e-cigarettes remain the most popular nicotine-related product among young Hoosiers.

The 2020 Indiana Youth Survey – which asked middle and high school students about alcohol, tobacco and other drug use – also found vaping products were the second most common substance used by teens, according to a news release.

School officials statewide administered the survey to 90,794 students in grades 6 through 12 in 281 public and private schools between January and March 2020 – a shortened window because all Indiana schools were required to close March 20 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The report is based on 85,827 usable surveys.

It was conducted by the Institute for Research on Addictive Behavior at Prevention Insights, which is part of the Indiana University School of Public Health-Bloomington.

A total of 8,440 students from northeast Indiana participated, representing about 15% of the region's total population of grades surveyed. The findings do not identify the area's 25 participating schools or six participating districts.

Overall, about 13% of students said they vaped in the month before taking the survey. In comparison, 3.5% smoked cigarettes, and even fewer used smokeless tobacco, cigars and pipes.

High school seniors reported the highest vaping rate of 23%, down from 28.6% in 2018.

“The decrease we saw from 2018 may be due to the heightened awareness of the dangers of vaping, which have become clearer after the outbreak of deaths and illnesses reported in the media,” Ruth Gassman, the principal investigator of the study, said in a statement.

Researchers noted the 2020 rate was slightly higher than in 2016, when the question about vaping was added to the now-biennial survey.

“It's still too early, and the prevalence rates have varied too much, to know whether we have any sort of trend for youth vaping in Indiana,” said Jon Agley, deputy director of research at Prevention Insights, in a statement.

The survey also found declines in alcohol use, including binge drinking among high schoolers. About 5% of freshmen, 7.5% of sophomores, 9% of juniors and 13% of seniors reported consuming at least five alcoholic drinks in a row in the two weeks before the survey.

Middle school students were more likely to get alcohol from their parents, while high schoolers generally reported getting alcohol at a party, the survey found. Few students reported buying alcohol from a store.

Researchers noted that marijuana use has remained flat as alcohol and cigarette use have steadily declined in the last 20 years – trends also seen nationally. About 17% of Hoosier 12th graders reported using marijuana in the month before the survey.

Teens' perceptions of community norms could be a factor in marijuana use, Gassman said.

“As states enact legislation legalizing or decriminalizing recreational marijuana use, and as messages normalizing marijuana use abound in music, movies and other media, youth may be interpreting these messages to mean there is little harm or social disapproval in using marijuana,” Gassman said.

