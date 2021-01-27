South-side clinic aims to integrate health care

Dr. Gerald Greer is working in the same Fort Wayne building where his mother used to take him to buy new shoes.

That's because of Bowen Center's determination to turn part of a landmark building on the city's south side into a medical clinic focusing on all aspects of patients' health – physical, emotional, behavioral, and even social and environmental.

The new Bowen Health Clinic is housed in the former Sears department store building at 201 E. Rudisill Blvd. The building stands in Rudisill Plaza near South Clinton Street and Rudisill.

The site formerly housed a Social Security office and is the location of the state's WorkOne Northeast office.

Bowen, a 61-year-old nonprofit organization that has specialized in mental health and addiction recovery services, has changed to a new model of care known as integrative medicine.

Last year, Bowen piloted the idea by adding to its mental health programming a primary care focus – essentially a family doctor's office – in Warsaw.

Now, Bowen is aiming at as many as five or six similar offices around Fort Wayne, said Shannon Hannon, Bowen's vice president for health care integration.

The new clinic, in the 46806 ZIP code, aims to serve patients who “struggle to find health care,” including those who are insured, uninsured or on Medicare or Medicaid, she said.

The ZIP code is considered an underserved area, she said.

Speakers at a news conference Tuesday stressed that people who have mental health conditions are more likely also to suffer from physical ailments as well.

For example, such patients are twice as likely to die of a heart attack and less likely to receive routine tests for blood pressure and blood sugar, Bowen officials said.

Patients with mental health conditions also are less likely to be counseled about other measures that would improve their health, such as quitting smoking or nutrition.

That's why integrating care is important, Hannon said.

The first-floor clinic, which includes seven exam rooms, will be staffed by Greer and Ashley Boettcher, a nurse practitioner. Mental health care will be provided in the building's lower level when construction is finished in March or April, she said. Until then, that care is available at the center's facility on Goshen Road.

The center also will have insurance navigators to help people obtain health insurance and a list of translators for those who do not speak English, Hannon said.

That includes the area's population of refugees from Myanmar, formerly Burma.

Patients will be referred to specialists if they need advanced care or hospitalization and can choose which hospital they would like to use, Hannon said.

A sliding scale will be used for those who are uninsured or pay privately, she added.

The facility is open to both child and adult patients. It also can provide immunizations, including routine vaccines for children and possibly for COVID-19 at some point.

Greer is a graduate of Snider High School, the University of Notre Dame and Indiana University School of Medicine. He previously worked in outpatient care at Community Howard Regional Health hospital in Kokomo.

Greer and his wife, Carolyn, Bowen's medical director, considered going into private practice together under a similar model, he said. But they found that Bowen had more resources, as well as the ability to attract patients because of its longtime recognition in Fort Wayne, he said.

Dr. Rob Ryan, Bowen's senior vice president for operations, said he hopes the clinic will soon become known as a one-stop shop for getting help.

“We hope people will think of this building as a place to go for help,” he said. “You have challenges in your life? You come here.”

