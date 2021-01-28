Allen County lifts added restrictions

Allen County health officials have lifted the additional COVID-19 restrictions the county imposed while it was in the red zone – the most serious level for the virus in the state's color-coded system.

The county has dipped into the orange level and remained there for two consecutive weeks as required for easing restrictions, officials said Wednesday.

They said the move was effective immediately, and the county could go back into red immediately if the picture worsens. County restrictions imposed under orange status earlier in the pandemic remain in effect.

The orange level means moderate to high spread of the virus in the community is continuing, but not the extremely high level of red. One characteristic of red is that the percentage of people tested who test positive for the virus is over 15%.

Orange means that percentage is between 10% and 14.9%.

“While we are still experiencing widespread transmission of the virus, we are encouraged by the current trajectory of cases and hospitalizations in Allen County,” county health department Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter said.

However, he also cautioned residents to continue practicing precautions to limit spread, as health officials work to get more residents vaccinated against the virus.

The precautions include wearing facial coverings in public, staying six feet from other people, frequently washing or sanitizing hands and avoiding gatherings.

Allen County has joined dozens of counties that have moved from red to orange, with Whitley County the only county remaining in red in northeast Indiana.

Other northeast counties dropping from red to orange are DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben and Wabash. Adams and Wells counties are now in yellow.

