City Council might move to Grand Wayne

Fort Wayne City Council meetings could be in for a temporary change of venue, but it could impact the way people view them at home.

The council is considering using Grand Wayne Center as an alternative meeting space, City Council President Paul Ensley, R-1st, said during Tuesday's meeting. Although Ensley said he hopes that a return to normal will happen quickly, “the reality is that we aren't there yet and we are still conducting our meetings in a way that is suboptimal.”

Ensley said he's heard from council members who would prefer to meet in person, as well as from those who would prefer to attend remotely.

An advantage to using Grand Wayne Center, he said, is the facility's video conferencing capacity, which would allow members of the council and city staff to participate in meetings remotely.

Moving to Grand Wayne Center would also allow the public to attend council meetings again, Ensley said. The venue has more space than the City Council chambers at Citizens Square and would be able to accommodate a socially distanced audience, he said.

City Council meetings have been closed to the public for months in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The change would not be without drawbacks, however. Should meetings be relocated, Access Fort Wayne would be unable to broadcast them live on City TV.

That means any viewers who watch the proceedings via cable would need to switch to the livestream available on the Fort Wayne City Council Meetings Facebook page.

Ensley asked members of the public who may have “strong feelings about not being able to watch on cable” to contact him or City Council Administrator Megan Flohr and provide feedback.

As an alternative, Ensley said staff is looking into the possibility of installing a video conferencing system at Citizens Square. It's was unclear when a decision will be made.

“We're still looking into it. I don't know if there's a perfect solution, other than someday coronavirus is defeated and we go back to normal,” he said. “My goal is that every council member can participate in the way that they feel is most effective and within their comfort level of safety.”

dgong@jg.net