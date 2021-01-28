Democratic campaign vet vying for party chair

INDIANAPOLIS – Longtime Democrat Trish Whitcomb on Wednesday officially entered the race for the next Indiana Democratic Party chairman – the same day another candidate dropped out.

“We Democrats care about people, and the 'kitchen table' issues that impact their lives,” she said. “We celebrate public service, seek justice, and stand for equality for all people. As Democrats, we are bound together by Hoosier ideals of independence, respect, and hard work.”

Whitcomb, 67, has been involved in dozens of campaigns around the state, including serving as campaign manager in Democrats' last successful statewide campaign when Glenda Ritz won the race for superintendent of public instruction in 2012.

She is the daughter of former Indiana Gov. Edgar Whitcomb, a Republican who was the state's leader from 1969 to 1973.

Former state Rep. Karlee Macer was also running for the post but announced on Facebook that due to a family health emergency she was withdrawing.

Another candidate is said to be mulling a run. According to the Importantville newsletter, Mike Schmuhl – former campaign manager for Pete Buttigieg – is considering jumping in. He would bring ties to big donors.

Current Chairman John Zody said in November after key Democratic losses that he would step down at the end of his term in March. He has been chair since 2013.

Whitcomb said she would immediately embark on a 92-county strategy. She said the party has focused only on one race per cycle – especially at the federal level – and that approach has decimated the potential for Democrats in many parts of the state.

“I have the skills of coalition building and still know a lot of grassroots folks around the state,” the former teacher and investment banker said. “I am good at this and want to help Democrats.”

Whitcomb said she isn't running against anyone – instead is just providing a leadership option for the party.

nkelly@jg.net