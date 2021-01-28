Holcomb loosens gathering rules

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday praised Hoosiers for following safe public health practices and loosened restrictions as state positivity, death and hospitalization rates for COVID-19 continue a downward trend.

Starting Monday, social gathering and event limits in red and orange counties will be 25% of capacity, instead of 25 people. The limit rises to 50% if in yellow and up to 100% in blue.

Facial coverings and social distancing still applies.

As of Monday's update, only five counties remain in red with most still in orange and eight in yellow.

“Thank you to every single person who has endured and sacrificed,” Holcomb said.

He added later “I almost grieve at the deniers and defiers because that means everyone else has to do more.”

The state recorded 2,260 new cases Wednesday and 40 new deaths. Deaths are now at 9,470 for the pandemic. Allen County added 135 new cases and two new deaths.

State officials also said Wednesday that more vaccine is coming Indiana's way but they are not yet ready to expand registration to the next level of Hoosiers between the ages of 65 and 70. But it could be days, not weeks, Holcomb said in regards to a timeline.

The state has been getting about 78,000 doses a week but found out this week that will increase to about 90,000 doses for the coming weeks. It's a small increase to spread out over 92 counties but will help get those with appointments in late February or early March moved earlier, said Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer for the Indiana State Department of Health.

“We will continue to clamor for more up until every single Hoosier gets the vaccination that they're asking for,” Holcomb said.

So far, 477,326 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 112,855 are fully vaccinated.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said retailers including Kroger, Meijer and Walmart will soon start offering the vaccine. Walmart will use the state's appointment system already set up at www.ourshot.in.gov. Kroger and Meijer, though, already have their own nationwide appointment system and will use it.

Not all locations of the stores will offer the vaccine depending on facility infrastructure.

Box also took a moment to scold some local school districts who have started backing off quarantine procedures for students who were exposed to COVID-19. And she clarified that while restaurants and bars don't have specific occupancy limits, they are still supposed to make sure tables are still six feet apart.

She also said some local health departments have started vaccinating people who are not yet eligible – often via a stand-by backup list – and urged them to follow the state prioritization order the state set.

