Homeless population count begins

The results of this week's Point in Time count will be finalized this spring and provide insight into Fort Wayne's homeless population, officials said.

The three-day count began Wednesday, unusual in that it's usually a one-day snapshot, according to Joshua Gale, chairman of the nine-county Planning Council on Homelessness in northeast Indiana overseeing the yearly count. Gale is the executive director of the Just Neighbors Interfaith Homeless Network.

Typically, the count is about 350 people, a fraction of the actual number, experts say.

But after a year when nothing was usual, the federal government authorized a three-day count, Gale said. About 20 volunteers, mainly organized through the local YWCA, are gathering numbers from emergency and day shelters, soup kitchens and transitional housing programs where homeless people or people housed “precariously” live.

“So many places are closed. We kind of had to get more creative and focused more on outreach than in previous years,” Gale said.

The number of actual homeless people is about 1% of Allen County's population of about 330,000, a homeless number that barely wavers in any metropolitan area, said Rev. Donovan Coley, CEO of Fort Wayne Rescue Mission. The homeless total of about 3,000 to 3,500 reflects people living in shelters and on the streets, children in public schools and young people who've aged out of the foster care system.

While the Rescue Mission does not rely on federal funding, many of its partners do. Some of the volunteers gathered Wednesday at the Mission's new facility at Washington and Lafayette streets.

“We want to do everything to support them in the community,” said Blake Douglas, the Rescue Mission's director of marketing.

Currently 140 men are staying at the Mission, which could accommodate more than 200 were it not for COVID-19 restrictions, Coley said.

The Mission served around 1,900 people last year, an increase of 500 over 2019, Coley said.

“In the early stages, we were seeing a lot of the working poor who came here to eat,” Coley said, with many of those being women and children.

Coley and Gale both said Fort Wayne has a lot of agencies and service organizations that can help people in need.

“We probably have enough resources,” Gale said. “Sometimes it comes down to working together better.”

The numbers gathering is of importance when many service organizations apply for federal grants, Gale said. “State and federal funding for homelessness services are determined by the Point-in Time (PIT) Count,” a flyer explained. “This is a yearly event that helps to shape future programming to provide support and assistance across our community.”

Most of the volunteers were from a local group, Common Ground Outreach and its director, Lexie Fretz, a longtime local activist.

Locations where counts will be taken include The Rescue Mission, the downtown Library Plaza, Bloomingdale Park on Sherman Boulevard, Promenade Park on West Superior Street and Freimann Square on Main Street.

