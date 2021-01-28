Plans scrapped for proposed downtown grocery store

A high-concept, small-scale grocery funded by the Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board has had to scrap its plans.

The business, which has a location in Wabash, has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and can no longer expand to a second location, said Tony Brita, a spokesman for the project, during this morning's meeting of the board.

He sought, and the board unanimously approved, transferring the previous funding to a new operator affiliated with Junk Ditch Brewing Company, Fort Wayne.

Originally, the grocery was planned for the first floor of the Metro 202 building and was to offer healthy food options, including takeout of fresh food. The unusual aspect was a membership/subscription option from businesses and healthcare organizations

But that aspect failed to materialize, Brita said.

The new concept includes food from local and regional vendors that supply farm-to-fork restaurants as well products from GK Baked Goods, which will develop a kitchen in the basement of the Metro Building, he said.

