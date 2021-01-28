Rowhouses eyed near Dicke Road

A 46-unit multiple-family development has been proposed for Dicke Road and Scottwood Court near the Lutheran Hospital campus in Aboite Township.

The proposed Bluestone Townhomes development advanced by JRM Realty and Jim Mutton of Fort Wayne will consist of nine buildings of three to eight housing units arranged as rowhouses. They will be accessed via a single private-drive entrance off Scottwood Court, application documents say.

The project is similar to one proposed recently for Scott Road in Aboite Township by the same developer.

A rezoning from two-family residential and low-intensity residential to multiple family residential is being sought for the 5.69-acre tract, which includes two houses. Developers say the two houses will remain, but planning documents do not say how or if they will be used.

Approval of a primary development plan is also sought,

The new units will include one-car garages and one driveway parking spaces. Homes are described as about 1,250 square feet with two bedrooms and space for a covered or screened porch or patio at the rear.

A note on the site plan from the developer indicates that a sanitary sewer will be extended to the project by Aqua Indiana, and 14 nearby homes now on septic systems will be able to eliminate them and connect to the sewer.

No home prices were provided in the application. Whether the homes will be rental or owner occupied also is not provided.

A public hearing will take place at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 8 in Room 35 of Citizens Square.

