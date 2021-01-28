State ed board sued by parent over virtual student funding

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis parent filed suit Wednesday against the State Board of Education for illegally changing the statutory funding of students receiving virtual education during the coronavirus pandemic.

The plaintiff in the case is Letrisha Weber, the mother of two public school virtual students. The National Coalition for Public School Options is supporting the litigation in an attempt to achieve fairness and equity for Indiana's families, a news release said.

“The reality of the situation is unfair and creates two distinct classes of virtual-instruction students in Indiana,” Weber says in the release. “Those who became virtual students by circumstance after February 2020 – whether because of the pandemic or any other situation – receive full 100% funding. Those who are virtual students by choice – which includes my children and thousands of others throughout Indiana – are funded at only 85% in the formula.

“The timing of when the student went online determines the 'worth' of the student and some students are worth 15% less than others. In my opinion, all students are equal and should be funded equally,” Weber said.

The Indiana Department of Education declined to comment on pending litigation.

State law says schools only get 85% of funding if students receive more than half of their instruction virtually. But it was written for full-time virtual schools with no brick-and-mortar needs. During the pandemic, some schools have provided hybrid options and others were ordered virtual by local health departments.

Gov. Eric Holcomb and lawmakers wanted to make sure schools weren't punished so they worked with the State Board to use its rulemaking authority for a quick fix – which they say was allowed under a gubernatorial executive order.

The Indiana General Assembly is codifying the change – the bill passed the House on Tuesday and needs to pass the Senate before the governor can sign it into law.

Weber says the change is “patently unfair” and created two classes of children. In short, students not receiving virtual instruction on the 2020 spring count would be funded at 100% for the fall of 2020 even if they were receiving virtual instruction on the 2020 fall count.

On the other hand, students receiving virtual instruction on the 2020 spring count would continue to be funded at 85% for the fall of 2020 regardless of how they received instruction on the 2020 fall count.

