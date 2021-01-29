Change of grocer OK'd for Metro Building

A small-scale specialty grocery funded by the Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board has had to scrap its plans.

The business, which has a location in Wabash, has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and can no longer expand to a second location, said Tony Brita, a spokesman for the project, during this morning's meeting of the board.

He sought, and the board unanimously approved, transferring the previous $150,000 in funding to new operators affiliated with Junk Ditch Brewing Co. of Fort Wayne.

Originally, those behind the first grocery planned for the first floor of the Metro Building, 202 W. Berry St., had the idea of offering healthy food options, including takeout of fresh meals. The unusual aspect was a membership/subscription option for businesses and health care organizations that would have offered discounts and other health-promoting opportunities.

But that aspect failed to materialize, Brita said, putting financial aspects at risk.

The new operators' concept includes food from local and regional vendors that supply farm-to-fork restaurants as well as products from GK Baked Goods, which will develop a kitchen in the basement of the Metro Building, he said.

GK now shares a kitchen with Junk Ditch and markets products including iced sweet rolls and croissants, at Three Rivers Co-op Natural Foods Grocery & Deli, the YLNI farmers market and a food truck.

Besides a counter offering bakery items and coffees, the grocery will have fresh produce from local and regional sources, milk and dairy products, eggs, meats and possibly packaged prepared meals.

“It isn't a full-size grocery by any means,” Brita said. But the operation will serve those who work or live in or near downtown and need essentials, he said – an area that has been without a grocery outlet.

The new operators also plan eventually to develop two restaurants on the first floor.

In a telephone interview, Dan Campbell, one of the partners operating the new grocery, said it is still-unnamed. He said it will source food from Country Gardens Organics in Roanoke, which supplies Junk Ditch and other area farm-to-fork restaurants.

The other partners are Andrew Smith and Grace Kelly May who, with Campbell, are also partners in Junk Ditch.

Campbell added another possibility is becoming a pick-up site for Country Gardens' Community-Supported Agriculture program, a subscription-based food marketing system for the farm's local produce.

Campbell said the CIB money will be used for the project's build-out. The space is about 2,700 square feet, or about the size of an average gas station convenience store, according to the National Association of Convenience Stores.

He said the timetable for opening the grocery is not set, but he hopes it will be done by the end of 2021 or in early 2022. Completion of both restaurants could happen the following year, he said.

GK Baked Goods plans to move from the Junk Ditch basement to the new location, Campbell said.

CIB member Don Steininger said he approved of the change in operators prior to the vote, which was unanimous.

“I think this plan feels better ... than the original plan,” he said.

rsalter@jg.net