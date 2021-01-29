City celebrates progress of Hessen Cassel project

In a single celebratory ceremony Thursday, Fort Wayne officials concluded Phase 1 and broke ground on Phase 2 of a major stormwater and sidewalk project in southeast Fort Wayne.

Mayor Tom Henry was joined by members of the Fort Wayne City Council, neighborhood representatives and staff from City Utilities and the city's Public Works division.

“We can't be a thriving community without excellent services from City Utilities. Through the proactive efforts of City Utilities, we've made numerous infrastructure improvements throughout the community, including many neighborhoods in southeast Fort Wayne. This multi-phased project in the Hessen Cassel Road area is helping many homes and has the added value of new sidewalks,” Henry said in a statement. “I continue to be encouraged by the ongoing commitment to investing in our neighborhoods.”

Combined, the projects will improve drainage for 13 neighborhoods, 2,300 homes and 70 businesses. The project also adds new sidewalks where none existed previously. Phase 1 of the project cost $2.1 million involved Hassen Cassel Road from just south of Tillman Road to Stardale Drive. Improvements included new stormwater pipes, bioswales and ditches and more than a mile of new sidewalk.

Phase 2 will include similar, but more extensive drainage improvements from Stardale Drive to Oxford Street. This phase will include 3.5 miles of ditches, bioswales and stormwater pipe, as well as 2.7 miles of sidewalk on both sides of the road. A portion of water main and sewer pipe will be replaced along the route as well.

The total cost for Phase 2 is $3.87 million.

“Our stormwater team is excited to see the Hessen Cassel project move forward. We've been working with the residents along Hessen Cassel for a few years now, and I know they share in our excitement,” said Anne Marie Smrchek, City Utilities' engineering manager for sewer and stormwater. “We are pleased to be able to address the drainage issues in the area and to be able to partner with Public Works to bring the much-needed sidewalks that will provide safe connectivity for pedestrians and bicyclists.”

Affected neighborhoods include: Branning Hills; Casselwood Terrace; Eastland Gardens; Hickory Grove; Trier Ridge Park; Rolling Rose; Village Woods Community; Congress-McKinnie; Village Green; Colonial Heritage; Hoevelwood; and Greater McMillen Park.

An additional portion of the Hessen Cassel project will begin in the spring in the Colonial Heritage neighborhood. The project will include a wetland with a small trail system winding through the wetland.

