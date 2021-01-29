IU Health to add Southgate office

A new medical office will open Monday in Southgate Plaza on the city's south side, officials announced Thursday.

IU Health Primary Care Fort Wayne – Southeast will offer in-person and virtual visits and X-ray services. Dr. Hector Perez and Dr. Cynthia Vanderbosch, specialists in family medicine, will treat patients there.

Southeast Fort Wayne has long been classified as lacking in access to health care services.

Fort Wayne City Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, represents the area. She praised the health care provider's expansion.

“I applaud this quality health care investment into southeast Fort Wayne, meaning that residents will have more ready access to primary care physicians and services,” she said in a statement. “IU Health is taking a good first step in partnering with the southeast quadrant with this new office and facilities.”

This is the second opening in two months. Parkview Health, a competing health care provider, began treating patients at a new clinic in southeast Fort Wayne in December.

Alliance Health Centers opened in the Lafayette Medical Center building, staffed with providers from Parkview Physicians Group. Park Center provides mental health services.

Indiana University Health entered the local market in July 2018, when it opened a primary care office at 7230 Engle Road, on the city's southwest side. Since then, the provider has opened urgent care clinics on Lima Road and Stellhorn Road. The latter clinic, at 7411 Hope Drive, is attached to a $15 million primary care office with five doctors and about 25 support staff.

The health care provider has also opened a primary care office on Auburn Park Drive.

IU Health Fort Wayne is building a multispecialty ambulatory surgery center at Aboite Center and Dicke roads and has acquired 137 acres on Airport Expressway at Interstate 69, paving the way for a future hospital.

Brian Bauer, IU Health Fort Wayne's president, commented on the newest location.

“We are excited about the continued expansion of IU Health in Fort Wayne,” he said in a statement. “Opening this office is another step forward in our commitment to provide excellent health care to our community.”

The organization's goals include attracting more physicians to Fort Wayne, which has fewer doctors than experts recommend for the population size, a situation that can lead to delays in scheduling appointments.

Vanderbosch, who has about 25 years' experience, joined IU Health 18 months ago. She previously treated patients at the Auburn Park Drive location.

“It has been a great pleasure to work with such talented and dedicated people that comprise IU Health,” she said in a statement.

Perez, who is new to the organization, also has been practicing medicine for about 25 years, including a private practice in Anthony Medical Center, which is on Fort Wayne's southeast side.

“I believe that IU Health, along with the resources available to us, will have a positive and much needed impact on our community,” he said in a statement.

