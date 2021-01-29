Pair seek to lead local Democratic Party

There will soon be new leadership within the Allen County Democratic Party when it reorganizes in early March.

Party Chairwoman Misti Meehan confirmed Thursday she does not intend to retain her position.

Officers, including party chair and vice chair, are elected by county precinct committeepersons and vice-committeepersons to a four-year term.

Meehan was elected chair in June 2017, following the resignation of Mindy Rogers.

The position is unpaid.

Also Thursday, former Indiana Young Democrats President Derek Camp announced his candidacy for chair and Allen County Councilwoman Sheila Curry Campbell announced her candidacy for vice chair.

The pair are running together “on a platform that will expand the party's organizing efforts, create a robust get-out-the-vote program, increase its fundraising capabilities, develop a candidate mentorship program, and establish a focused message from the local party,” a news release said. The effort will be the foundation of what the duo is calling the “Allen County Roadmap.”

“Democratic leadership has generated tremendous success in the city of Fort Wayne over the past 20 years, making it a great place for families to live, work and play,” Camp said in a statement. “Now it's time to supercharge that success and win races up and down the ballot. I believe we can do that with the Allen County Roadmap.”

Camp also said the goal is to build a county party reflective of Allen County's diversity.

“More and more we're starting to see democracy at work. People of all ages and races, including many young people of color, are standing up and speaking out,” Curry Campbell said.

Camp, the news release said, is a veteran Democratic Party strategist who has worked on campaigns for state Sen. Eddie Melton; former state Rep. Christina Hale; Mayor Tom Henry; and Rep. Frank Mrvan.

Curry Campbell was appointed to the Allen County Council in 2020 after Sharon Tucker was elected to the Fort Wayne City Council and has experience as a delegate and a precinct committeewoman.

