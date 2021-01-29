Regional panel gets initial OK in House

INDIANAPOLIS – Northeast Indiana would get a new development commission focusing on core growth strategies under a bill given initial approval Thursday.

The House Government and Regulatory Reform Committee approved House Bill 1238 by a vote of 12-1. It now moves to the full House.

“We believe it will help the northeast part of the state, and if we grow, the state of Indiana prospers,” said Rep. Dave Heine, R-New Haven.

The bill is being pushed by the Northeast Indiana Mayors and Commissioners Caucus.

The legislation sets up an 11-member commission that will focus on three key issues – increasing the per capita personal income in the region; growing the population; and increasing educational attainment of its residents.

The commission could seek and accept money from governments, philanthropy or the private sector to then distribute on special projects. It would be more holistic than the Regional Development Authority, which largely focuses on capital projects.

“This is about a 10-year vision ... so we can compete,” said Scott Carr, lobbyist for the Mayors and Commissioners Caucus.

New Haven Mayor Steve McMichael also testified in support of the proposal. He said it is the next logical step in the regional cooperation the northeast Indiana area already has.

There would be nine voting members and two nonvoting members on the commission.

Of the nine, the governor would appoint four members; each of the four legislative caucuses would appoint a member and the Mayors and Commissioners Caucus would appoint the ninth. The nonvoting members would be the CEO of the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership and the president of the Regional Chamber of Northeast Indiana.

No more than three members could be from one county. The counties included are Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley.

Heine said setting up the commission creates buy-in from the Indianapolis region and can be used to lobby state and federal authorities for funding – “It will help us get our fair share.”

There is no funding currently attached to the bill.

