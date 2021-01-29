Return to orange aids bars, eateries

Allen County's restaurants, bars and gyms will be able to stay open longer and serve more people now that the county has gone back to orange status in the state's color-coded system for assessing severity of COVID-19 spread.

County health officials announced Wednesday they were immediately lifting restrictions imposed during the time the county remained in the red, or most serious, category.

Megan Hubartt, Allen County Department of Health spokeswoman, said going back to orange means bars, restaurants and gyms don't have to close between midnight and 5 a.m.

Bar seating is again allowed, although patrons must comply with 6-foot social-distancing rules.

Restaurants and bars no longer face capacity limits, so long as social distancing is practiced and masks are worn unless a patron is consuming food and drink, she said.

Gyms also do not have capacity limits but must apply social distancing.

As for social gatherings, they are limited to 50 people under orange, Hubartt said, except for the religious services of weddings and funerals. Such gatherings were limited to 25 people under red.

The county's health order will expire Sunday, but it was being reviewed for extension Monday, Hurbartt said.

Gov. Eric Holcomb's COVID-19 restrictions remain in force. He announced Wednesday a new order would be put in effect Monday, but the text of the governor's new order had not been released by Thursday afternoon, Hubartt said.

Allen County health officials Thursday reported an additional 135 residents had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 33,435. No additional deaths were reported, leaving the total at 563.

Statewide, 2,890 cases and 34 deaths were reported Thursday, bringing the totals to 619,995 cases and 9,504 deaths. The state's seven-day positivity rate is 8.9% while the county's is at 10.06%. The positivity number represents the percentage of all COVID-19 tests that come back positive.

Only five of the state's counties remain in red, with Whitley County the only county in red in northeast Indiana. Two nearby counties Adams and Wells, are now in yellow, which corresponds to less than 100 weekly cases per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate between 5% and 9.9%.

Orange corresponds to a positivity rate of between 10% and 14.9% and 100 to 199 new cases a week per 100,000 residents.

