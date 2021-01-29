Senate passes protections against COVID lawsuits

INDIANAPOLIS – The state Senate voted 40-8 Thursday to approve a bill protecting businesses and other organizations from frivolous COVID-19 lawsuits.

Senate Bill 1 now goes to the House, where similar legislation is moving as a priority of the Republican General Assembly.

“If we are ever to get back to normal, the looming threat of civil liability needs to be addressed,” said Sen. Mark Messmer, R-Jasper.

Small businesses, schools or hospitals shouldn't go broke trying to defend a suit, he said.

The legislation would shield businesses, nonprofits and schools from civil lawsuits related to COVID-19. For instance, someone alleging they got the novel coronavirus while eating at a restaurant, attending a school event or going to a nonprofit fundraiser.

The bill does not affect workers' compensation claims between employers and employees.

Suits could still be filed in cases of gross negligence or willful misconduct, but they must be proved by a clear and convincing evidence. That is a higher burden than a preponderance of the evidence usually used in civil cases.

Sen. Tim Lanane, D-Anderson, said the bill really protects insurance companies. And he said talk of a mythical flood gate of lawsuits is overexaggerated. He noted that almost a year in and no lawsuits have been filed that he could find.

“This is a solution in search of a problem,” Lanane said.

Messmer said the bill is a “proactive measure” to get back to normal.

All of northeast Indiana's lawmakers supported the measure.

