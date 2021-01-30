City, area brace for 1st major snow blast

Snow enthusiasts in Fort Wayne have been sorely disappointed. But that could change tonight.

The Fort Wayne area is expected to get 4 to 8 inches of snow after 7 p.m.

Meteorologist Nathan Marsili of the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana said the heaviest amounts are expected between 10 p.m. today and 4 a.m. Sunday.

If it materializes, he said, it will be the biggest snowfall in several years. The last time the area saw a 6-inch snowfall was in December 2016, he said.

Fort Wayne has seen only 4 inches of snow since Dec. 1. The normal amount of snowfall in the nearly two-month period is 17.9 inches.

The city's seasonal average from fall through late spring is 33.5 inches. Fort Wayne saw 26.5 inches during the 2019-20 season.

City officials said Friday they're prepared to plow around-the-clock. The city's fleet, including front snowplows, have been checked, officials said, and additional salt was delivered this week.

The city's main roads will be pretreated with a deicing brine to reduce ice formations, they said. The city's street department is responsible for 1,200 miles of streets and road and has 18 snow routes.

“It could take a long time to clear streets if Fort Wayne receives several inches of snow and salt will not be applied until the streets are cleared,” a statement from the city said Friday.

