Coronavirus Roundup

WorkOne Northeast sets reopen dates

WorkOne Northeast career centers in Fort Wayne, Marion and Auburn will reopen to the public Feb. 1 by appointment only.

Centers in Angola, Bluffton, Columbia City, Decatur, Huntington, Kendallville, LaGrange and Wabash will reopen by appointment only beginning the week of Feb. 8.

People can make appointments by calling the centers. The locations and phone numbers for the centers can be found at www.neinworks.org/workone-locations.

Safety precautions must be followed in the centers, including wearing masks and social distancing.

Spring Honor Flights canceled

Honor Flight Northeast Indiana has canceled three spring flights planned for April 28, May 26, and June 9 because of the coronavirus. These were rescheduled flights originally planned for last fall to replace spring flights one year ago.

The board of directors of the Honor Flight Network has ordered all Honor Flights scheduled through June 30 be postponed. Honor Flight Northeast Indiana, as a member of the Honor Flight Network, will comply with the mandate.

“It is disappointing that we've had to delay our flights for an entire year, however, the safety of our veterans has always been and will continue to be the number one priority for Honor Flight,” Honor Flight Northeast Indiana President Dennis Covert said. “Until the vaccine has been widely administered, it is simply not prudent for Honor Flight to risk the health and safety of those we seek to honor.”

Veterans and guardians who were originally scheduled for these Honor Flights from Fort Wayne will automatically be rescheduled for upcoming flights when permitted.

Visit Honor Flight Northeast Indiana's website, www.hfnei.org, or Facebook for updates as they become available or call Honor Flight at 260-633-0049.

Bowen Center adds vaccine hotline

Bowen Center has added a COVID-19 vaccination registration assistance bilingual hotline to help Hoosiers navigate the vaccination registration process.

The free hotline operators can assist in filling out the online form to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations. The goal is to erase any barriers individuals may have to get vaccinated when they are eligible. The service can help those who do not have access to a computer or internet access, are uncomfortable or unable to use a computer.

The hotline number is 574-347-4256. It's open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The free service is provided by Bowen Center and Bowen Health Clinic on behalf of the Kosciusko County Health Department with support from the city of Warsaw and the K21 Health Foundation.