Henry: Tax hike not imminent

Standing at a lectern inside Kelley Automotive's gleaming new Jaguar dealership Friday, Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry stressed that the city's food and beverage tax will not increase any time soon.

Advocates don't even want to start the discussion until after January 2022, Henry said.

But they are asking the Indiana General Assembly to consider changing the law to grant municipalities the ability to raise that tax on their own, without approval from Indianapolis. Should the legislature approve such a change, Henry said he would ask the Fort Wayne City Council to approve an increase of 1 cent per dollar to food and drink ordered at a restaurant or bar at some point.

Advocates say the suggested increase would cost residents an average of $33 a year for the average family and would generate between $5 million and $6 million a year. Henry added that no tax increase would be implemented until the restaurant industry has fully recovered from the pandemic.

“We know we're in a pandemic. I know personally that restaurants, taverns and hospitality offerings are suffering,” Henry said. “That's why we don't even want to talk about it until next year and maybe even after that.”

A growing number of local restaurant operators have already voiced opposition to any increased food and beverage tax. Those restaurants, City Councilman Tom Didier said, include Casa, Black Canyon, Banditos, Cosmos and “many, many more.”

The proposal wouldn't go before the City Council until “opportunities present themselves to the city,” Henry said.

“If the time is right, then we'll go forward, but until that time, it's just sitting there, offering us the ability to use it when necessary,” he said. “That's all we're asking for.”

Henry was joined Friday by Tom Kelley, CEO of Kelley Automotive; Sweetwater Sound founder and CEO Chuck Surack; City Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th; and other business owners who support the effort.

“I think that it's certainly scary to talk about any sort of tax on the hospitality industry. It's important to know it's not a tax the restaurants themselves would be paying,” local restaurateur James Khan said.

Khan said he grew up on Fort Wayne's southeast side and has seen what can happen to an area lacking in economic development. That's why he said he would support a food and beverage tax increase “despite whatever perceived difficulty it might have on my personal industry.”

Food and beverage tax revenue is overseen by the Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board. That money has helped fund economic development projects including Electric Works, riverfront development, The Bradley boutique hotel, the downtown Hampton Inn & Suites and the Skyline Garage.

Future revenue could go toward numerous future projects, Henry said, including future riverfront phases, the vacant North River property near Lawton Park and implementation of the Southeast Strategy Update.

Several local leaders have already voiced opposition for the proposal, including Didier and the Allen County commissioners.

In a statement Friday, the commissioners said they do not promote a tax increase, nor do they support changing the law to allow cities to opt in. The move is not one of the commissioners' priorities.

“We have received concerns from local restaurateurs and leaders of municipal fiscal bodies within Allen County and we're fully committed to supporting our small business owners including those in the bar and restaurant industry to emerge from this pandemic stronger than ever before,” the commissioners' statement said.

A food and beverage tax was adopted by the Allen County Council in 1986, after receiving authority to do so from the Indiana General Assembly.

“Traditionally, any food and beverage tax that is approved by the Indiana General Assembly must have widespread community support and a specific need for the tax,” the commissioners' statement said. “Presently, the commissioners have not heard any evidence of widespread support for this measure.”

Didier, R-3rd, said he understands what the mayor is trying to do but said he does not believe it's the right time to expand the tax, even though Henry said it would be at least a year before discussions would begin.

“Even if it's a year from now, we don't know where this pandemic is going to go,” said Didier, whose day job involves working with local restaurateurs. “Restaurant owners are just trying to stay open.”

dgong@jg.net