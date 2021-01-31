Sunday, January 31, 2021 12:01 am
Possible delivery delays
Journal Gazette
A winter storm may delay deliveries of The Journal Gazette print edition Sunday morning.
Forecasts are predicting between four and eight inches will fall on the city in an event that began Saturday evening, lasting overnight and affecting morning travel today.
Meteorologist Nathan Marsili of the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana said the heaviest amounts were expected between 10 p.m. Saturday and 4 a.m. today.
