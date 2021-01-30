Virus reveals burgeoning green thumb

No one saw this coming, least of all me.

During the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, I decided I needed houseplants. Me, someone who has killed every plant she's ever owned. Accidentally, of course.

As I sat at my laptop and looked out at my backyard, I longed for some green inside to match the leafy trees outside.

So we bought a wooden bench on a rare shopping trip to Target. My husband stepped up and assembled it, even though he hates doing stuff like that. And my very own nursery was born.

We already had two plants that my husband was watering. One was a gift from our granddaughter on grandparents' day at her school two years ago. It's called a Vicks plant, a member of the mint family with thin, succulent leaves. (And, yes, I totally looked that up.)

The other is a taller, tree-like thing I fell in love with during a grocery trip and had to have. Where the other plants drapes downward, this one reminds me of a mini palm tree. It makes me feel happy when I look at it, like I'm on vacation somewhere warm.

A browse through photos online point to this being a braided money tree.

Both plants were outgrowing their pots. So we also bought two medium-sized ceramic pots and some potting soil.

I repotted those two plants and soon added a third, an ivy. Now they sit, side-by-side on our wooden bench just inside the row of windows.

Every day, my husband nurtured them – until he tested positive for the novel coronavirus. At that point, just summoning enough energy to walk from his recliner to the bathroom several times a day was all he could handle. Watering plants was definitely not on his radar screen.

I'm proud to say that when it was my turn to step up, I did. I managed to keep both my husband and my plants alive.

sslater@jg.net