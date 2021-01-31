2 projects downtown gain from tax breaks

A tax break designed to encourage investment in economically struggling urban and rural areas is playing a role in funding at least two major downtown construction projects.

Mixed use developments The Lofts at Headwaters Park and The Promenade at Riverfront include investment tied to the Opportunity Zones program in their complex financial packages.

No one is saying the multimillion-dollar projects wouldn't have happened without Opportunity Zone benefits, but having them available didn't hurt, developer Rex Barrett said.

Local economic development officials had high hopes for the Opportunity Zones program when it was established by the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. Although some critics find fault with the process used to designate opportunity zones and the absence of an easy means to track them, supporters say the tax break is successfully encouraging investment.

Chad Halstead, a partner in certified public accounting firm Katz, Sapper & Miller, said the program is popular with his clients.

“I do a lot of Opportunity Zone work throughout the state of Indiana and throughout the country,” he said. “There's no doubt that people are taking advantage.”

Bo Beaulieu, a Purdue University professor of rural and regional development, said the Opportunity Zones program is working as intended “to some extent.”

“Supposedly, billions of dollars have been invested in Opportunity Zones,” he said. “We don't know that yet until it's released by the Treasury Department” after investors request the tax breaks on their tax filings.

But, he added, some of the program's details need to be revamped. Beaulieu hopes the Biden administration will extend the program and tackle updates to improve it.

How it works

The Opportunity Zone program allows investors to delay paying income taxes on capital gains they've received after selling an asset such as a business, stock or real estate.

If, for example, an investor paid $1 million for a piece of real estate and years later sold it for $6 million, he would owe income taxes on the $5 million in profit.

But if he rolled the $5 million directly into a Qualified Opportunity Fund that invested in one of more than 8,700 approved census tracts, the investor would have the initial capital gains tax reduced by 10% if the investment is left in the fund for more than five years.

And that's not all. If the investor leaves the money in the fund for at least 10 years and then sells the asset, no capital gains taxes would be assessed for any profit realized on that initial $1 million investment.

Allen County has 10 federally designated Opportunity Zone census tracts. All fall entirely within Fort Wayne's city limits. Local economic development officials refer to the 10 tracts as five districts: downtown Fort Wayne, downtown north, downtown south, Purdue University Fort Wayne and the McMillen Park/South Anthony corridor.

The Electric Works project, which closed on financing this month, is also within an Opportunity Zone, but RTM Ventures didn't include Opportunity Zone investment in its $286 million funding package. Jeff Kingsbury, an RTM partner, said the developers received a greater benefit from the federal historic tax credits program, which is incompatible with the Opportunity Zones program.

“It's almost an either-or type thing,” he said. The developers could consider the Opportunity Zones tax break when pursuing investment for Electric Works' phase II, east of Broadway, he added.

The Bradley, downtown's boutique hotel preparing to open in the spring, is also within an Opportunity Zone, but a Provenance Hotels spokeswoman declined to say whether any of the investors plan to file for Opportunity Zone tax breaks related to the $27.7 million project.

2 qualifying projects

Construction on Riverfront at Promenade Park will begin soon, possibly next month, Barrett said. The $90 million mixed-use project coming to the northeast corner of Superior and Harrison streets will include residential, office, retail and flex spaces in addition to parking.

Indianapolis firm Barrett & Stokely is also developing The Lofts at Headwaters Park, a similar mixed-use project on Club Soda's parking lot at Clinton and Superior streets. Groundbreaking on the estimated $60 million project is expected to begin by early 2022, he said during a phone interview.

Barrett said his firm is using its profits from previous projects to invest in Riverfront at Promenade Park and The Lofts at Headwaters Park. The investment will comply with Opportunity Zones program criteria, allowing the firm to apply for tax advantages on what it plans to be a long-term investment.

But the developer said he wasn't motivated only by the tax break. In fact, the firm would have proceeded with the projects even without it.

“An Opportunity Zone in and of itself doesn't drive people to make an investment,” Barrett said. “We're not building these just because they're in an Opportunity Zone.”

Instead, the developers are pursuing the projects based on Fort Wayne's momentum. The growth in downtown office jobs by employers including Ash Brokerage, Shindigz and Rural Sourcing will drive demand for more apartments, he said. Studies have shown that many younger workers prefer living close to their jobs and walking or cycling to the office.

Still, applying for the Opportunity Zone program was part of the firm's strategy.

“It's an additional inducement to make you think, 'Yes, this is a good place to be and a good place to do this,'” Barrett said. “We look at a lot of variables when we're looking to invest.”

A community's available housing stock and level of demand are important factors in making those decisions, he said.

Projects aren't guaranteed to turn a profit just because they're placed in Opportunity Zones, he added. Despite that fact, Barrett isn't second-guessing the firm's decision.

“We've been in it for 45 years,” he said. “We've been doing these kinds of projects even before Opportunity Zones existed.”

Program advantages

Most people with capital gains don't have the know-how to develop projects. Instead, they seek investment opportunities in projects being developed by firms such as Barrett & Stokely. Halstead, the Indianapolis accountant, said he gets a few calls every week from clients looking for tax break options.

“Those investors are typically pretty excited about being able to tap into this program,” he said.

Some investors funnel their capital gains into Opportunity Zone funds that invest nationwide. Halstead compared the funds to mutual funds. He said investors typically need at least $50,000 to participate.

The fund managers seek out promising projects headed by developers seeking investors.

“It can be a great way to raise capital. It makes it easier,” Halstead said. “Surprisingly, there's not a whole lot of regulation here. It is really market-driven. I'm not sure there's a whole lot holding it back.”

There's a second common way investors get paired with projects, Halstead said. A developer might partner with an investment advisory firm, which combs through its client list to find people with investment profits that add up to, say, $5 million, he said.

Katz, Sapper & Miller doesn't play matchmaker between clients and projects in case a deal goes bad. Instead, the accounting firm refers clients to investment professionals.

A third category of clients use their profits to launch their own business in an Opportunity Zone, Halstead said.

“It is much easier to raise capital for a project in an Opportunity Zone compared to the same project that isn't in an Opportunity Zone,” he said, adding that some investors double or triple the amount they put into a project when they find out the tax benefits it offers.

Perceived flaws

Beaulieu, former director of the Purdue Center for Regional Development, said the legislation that created Opportunity Zones didn't provide for “a good tracking mechanism.”

“There are no metrics being collected in any systematic way,” he said. That includes whether investments created new jobs or were made in minority-owned businesses, something some program supporters believe are important goals.

Another frequent criticism is that the neediest areas were necessarily chosen to certified Opportunity Zones. Each state's governor received nominations from elected officials, economic development professionals and anyone in the public.

After reviewing the suggestions, the governors chose which to submit to the U.S. Treasury Department in 2018. Eligible census tracts had to either be a low-income area or adjoining one. As a result, designated areas include downtown Fort Wayne, which had already attracted hundreds of millions in investment in recent years without the additional tax incentive.

Beaulieu and Julie Rigrish, the center's regional director, worked together on a project designed to help rural Opportunity Zones develop and market a locally driven investment prospectus created with community participation. In Indiana, 46 of the 156 designated Opportunity Zones are in rural areas.

The Purdue Center for Regional Development was formed in 2005 in response to requests for U.S. research universities to support regional growth.

Northeast Indiana counties with rural Opportunity Zones are Adams, DeKalb, Huntington, Steuben and Wells. The Purdue professors gave Auburn and Garrett hands-on assistance in creating an investment prospectus that promotes investment opportunities in a Garrett industrial park property and an existing downtown Auburn building that could be repurposed for residential and retail use.

“We're really hopeful this is going to have an impact on what they're trying to do,” Beaulieu said.

As it stands, the Opportunity Zones program doesn't require community support or participation to make sure projects benefit the region by improving residents' lives.

For example, investors seeking hefty profits tend to back real estate rather then infrastructure projects such as broadband installation, he said. They're also more likely to invest in commercial projects or apartment buildings rather than low-cost housing, he added.

But Beaulieu doesn't consider the program's various shortcomings fatal.

“Opportunity Zones has flaws, but they could be corrected,” he said. “Don't throw out the baby with the bath water.”

