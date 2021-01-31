Baby Yoda emerges from ice at annual Winterval

Jim Houser of Huntington was shoveling ice Saturday morning – even though the predicted winter storm hadn't arrived yet.

His ice came from the shavings of an ice sculpture inspired by the “Star Wars” spinoff “The Mandalorian” during Saturday's Winterval festival in Fort Wayne.

With the help of fellow carver Ryan Eckert of Fort Wayne, who was putting finishing touches on a sculpture of Baby Yoda, the Allen County Public Library's plaza became a magnet for young fans, said Josette Jordan, the library's event manager.

“We usually go for a themed event, with something that's been popular during the year,” she said, noting this is the 10th year for library participation in the special event.

“We did Spider-Man, Legos and Ninja Turtles,” she said. “These guys are really good at it,” Jordan added of the two carvers representing Ice Creations of Napoleon, Ohio.

Houser said the carvers, who fashion their sculptures from block ice using a whirring chain saw, do much of their work for hotel banquets and special events.

However, they also perform as an attraction at wintertime festivals around the region.

Both got into the art as part of culinary studies or training. Houser studied at Ivy Tech and Eckert learned at Glenn Hare school in Reno, Nevada.

Winterval was billed to also include a hike at Lindenwood Nature Preserve, eight miles of guided trail cycling, ice skating at Headwaters Park, a brewery trail, and special events at Science Central and Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory.

Todd Schweyer and his girlfriend Addie Colley, both of Fort Wayne, bundled up and came out to the event to celebrate the 90th birthday of his grandmother, Lavera Hitzemann.

They also brought Hitzemann's daughter, Betty Hitzemann, and Schweyer's children, Ellie, 8, and Wyatt, 5. Colley brought her brother, Matt Colley.

Addie Colley, a legal assistant, said the thing that most impressed her was “the talent” it takes to carve with a chain saw.

“Depending on the tools they use, they can make it look shiny or frosted,” she said, adding that the kids could tell the one sculpture was Baby Yoda soon as they saw it.

“They yelled 'Baby Yoda' as they walked up,” she said among a crowd of about 20 onlookers.

Todd Schweyer said the most important thing about the outing was that – well, it was an outing.

“We've been cooped up for so long,” said Schweyer, an Allen County employee. “It's good to get out of the house.”

