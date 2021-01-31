Dogs dress for day at the park

Arfs and barks, yips and howls echoed at Fort Wayne's Promenade Park on Saturday afternoon as some of the city's primo pups showed up to show off their wintry attire.

Amber the German shepherd/blue heeler mix preferred to dress in camo, to complement her owner Kayana Krueckeberg's cold-weather wear.

“She has a gray hoodie, but this is her go-to sweater,” the Decatur resident said.

Casey the boxer wore his Green Bay Packers jersey, helping his new master assuage his grief for last weekend's ill-fated loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Pete Rosselot of Fort Wayne said he recently inherited the dog after his brother died, and decided he needed a little practice at socializing.

“I promised him I'd take the dog,” Rosselot said, who had been dogless at the time of his brother's death but had dogs at other times in his life.

Saturday afternoon was billed as a chance for area residents to dress their dogs in their favorite sweaters or other outdoor gear and meet and greet in the city's newest park.

Andi Douthitt, program coordinator for Riverfront Fort Wayne, said there wasn't any agenda for the event, part of this year's Winterval – no parade, no prizes, except in a Facebook contest.

It was “just a chance to come out and take a picture” with an ice likeness of Chase, one of the canine heroes from the “Paw Patrol” cartoon, she said, and make friends with other dog lovers.

The event, the second dog-related event at the park, attracted at least 30 dogs and more than 70 people, Douthitt said. Another canine-oriented event, Doggie Dress-Up Day, is being planned for April 3.

“That's more for formal wear: tuxedos, gowns, things like that,” she said.

If there was a contest category for Best Designer Look, the title might have gone to Rick Miller and his dog Reacher, a striking black and gray poodle wearing a tan Fair-Isle patterned Eddie Bauer sweater.

“Reacher the Party Poodle,” said Miller, who lives in the nearby Superior Lofts and often walks the dog in Promenade Park.

“This is our hangout,” Miller said.

Mackenzie Billington, with her husband, Matt, drove from Berne with their three children and two dogs, Coco and Scout.

Tiny Coco, not much bigger than a Chihuahua, is still a puppy, she said.

The dog is a husky and Pomeranian mix, with striking blue eyes and caramel and brown fur.

The dog is so young it doesn't have any costumes yet, Billington said. The gray sweater Coco was wearing was borrowed from Billington's 5-month-old daughter, Beckett.

“It's actually a cat on the front of it,” Billington said. “It's hilarious, right?”

rsalter@jg.net