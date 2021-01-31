Southeast project ideas gain support

Fort Wayne officials are excited about the outpouring of community input on a set of five placemaking proposals for the city's southeast side and are continuing to evaluate the results of a recent survey.

“Overall we were pleased with the amount of feedback we received for the Southeast Placemaking Proposals,” the Southeast Area Partnership's Renata Robinson said in a statement.

The Southeast Area Partnership – a group of community leaders dedicated to improving the quadrant – led the initiative, partnering with the city's Community Development Division to host an online survey and promote it. It's unclear how much any of the proposals would cost, if implemented.

The proposals and an accompanying public comment period were announced late last year. The comment portion ended Jan. 13 and staff with the city and the Southeast Area Partnership have been poring over the results ever since. It's still early in the process, but officials shared some preliminary findings in an email with The Journal Gazette last week.

About 200 people responded to suggested improvements at McKinnie Avenue and Anthony Boulevard; McKinnie and Clinton Street; Pontiac and Hanna streets; and the South Anthony corridor. The concepts are available to view online at fwcommunitydevelopment.org/se.

According to an introductory document titled, “Southeast Placemaking – About the Proposals,” the drafts up for public comment “represent a starting point for community conversation.”

Each proposal included conceptual plans for how to improve their respective areas, including streetscape improvements, public art installations, gathering spaces and more.

Public comment was meant to identify, among other things, the types of quality of place improvements desired in southeast Fort Wayne, which locations would benefit most from improvements and which locations should be prioritized.

One proposal, for the intersection of McKinnie Avenue and Anthony Boulevard, had the most positive responses, Robinson said.

The proposal included for public comment considers an improved intersection and streetscape, an adaptive reuse of an existing building, potential new building development and new district gateway art or signage.

The proposal also included a relocated bus stop and shelter, and creation of an activity lawn, art walk and protected grove plaza. Traffic calming and buffers landscaping were also included in the conceptual design.

Those who responded liked the family-friendly design and the open community gathering space. Respondents also said they liked that the design creates a sense of community and neighborhood pride. Those who commented also suggested including a playground for neighborhood children.

City Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, said the number of people who commented and made suggestions shows that “people are watching, they're paying attention and they're involved.” But, she added, there's more work to do to build additional community trust.

Tucker's district covers most of the southeast quadrant.

“Two hundred is a small percentage of the people we represent,” she said. “I want to increase that to hear more voices. But we'll take the ones we've heard so far and work in the direction they're interested in.”

Including the public in the decision-making process is important for southeast Fort Wayne, Tucker said, because “we're working to build a community and we're redesigning that community from the ground up.”

“We're designing it with the voices in the community, which means it takes a little more work and it slows the process a little bit,” she said. “But after the dirt's been turned, we want to have created a space that people are comfortable with, that they're willing to utilize, that speaks to all of the voices we represent in southeast Fort Wayne.”

The next step, Robinson said, is to “work with the neighborhoods surrounding McKinnie and Anthony to make sure the proposal truly captures the wants and needs of the community.”

Tucker said she's looking forward to having a completed project. She said that discussions about updating the Southeast Strategy have been ongoing since 2018. She acknowledged that southeast Fort Wayne now has three health care providers where none existed before, but those are improvements that few see unless they are seeking them out.

Quality of place projects, Tucker said, help keep people energized and provides hope.

“I want people to see that this is not just all conversations,” she said. “I want them to see we're actually moving forward.”

