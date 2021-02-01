City sees most snowfall since '16

Plows are continuing to clear Fort Wayne's side streets after the biggest snowfall in years.

As snow continued to fall Sunday afternoon, measurements varied from 6 to 9 inches in the area, with 8.2 inches reported at Fort Wayne International Airport as of 1 p.m., said meteorologist Nathan Marsili of the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana.

About 2 inches fell Saturday night while 6.2 inches fell Sunday, making it the third-highest recorded snowfall for Jan. 31, Marsili said. The record was set in 1982 with 10.8 inches, he said.

The last time the area saw a 6-inch snowfall was in December 2016.

Although an around-the-clock effort to clear city streets began Saturday night, some hazardous conditions remained Sunday evening. The Allen County Office of Homeland Security warned of drifting on rural roads overnight and cautioned that even cleared and treated roads will develop slick spots.

“We are still seeing some slide-offs and a few crashes,” Director Bernie Beier said in a statement. “Snow is slippery, no matter the size of your vehicle. Slow, controlled turns and driving helps.”

Each of Allen County's school districts – Fort Wayne Community Schools, East Allen County Schools, Northwest Allen County Schools and Southwest Allen County Schools – announced by sunset Sunday that schools would be closed today, although lessons would continue through e-learning.

Plowing in Fort Wayne began about 10 p.m. Saturday. Street department crews prioritized main arteries before proceeding to residential areas, according to a city news release.

It typically takes about 10 to 12 hours after the snow stops falling to plow and salt priority streets, according to the city. Residential streets generally take 48 hours to plow.

Residents should find off-street parking if possible so trucks can clear as close to the curb as possible, the release said.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Department of Transportation had about 100 trucks on area roads Sunday afternoon, and they planned to be out until midnight, the Fort Wayne District said on social media.

“If conditions don't improve or we get some more winter weather, we'll of course stay on the roads,” the update said.

Both state and city officials encouraged drivers to give plow trucks space.

Those having fun playing in the snow are in luck – Marsili said the snow should stick around for a while, although sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday could melt some of it.

